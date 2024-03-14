Trial to resume for woman accused of killing baby girl in DUI crash

SANFORD, Fla. — The trial of a woman accused of killing a 17-month-old girl in Seminole County is set to resume Thursday.

Investigators say Shona Wallace was intoxicated when she crashed into an Altamonte Springs family in 2019.

Wallace’s trial was paused last week after she fell in a courthouse bathroom and hurt herself.

Police said Wallace was driving under the influence when she drove into the family and killed Adalyn Zisa.

Police testified that Wallace showed signs of impairment at the time of the crash.

The jury has already watched body camera footage of officers testing Wallace’s blood for opioids and alcohol.

Wallace’s defense attorneys questioned the officers’ judgment and experience.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom on Thursday and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

