Trial set to begin for man accused in Orlando deadly road rage shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The trial of a man accused of killing another driver in a road rage shooting is set to begin Monday in Orange County.

Orlando police investigators said Nicholas Carrasquillo shot Alex Sligh along East Colonial Drive near Lake Baldwin Lane in January of 2024.

Man dies after road rage shooting in Orlando, police say

Police said Carrasquillo told them that Sligh cut him off in traffic.

Carrasquillo has pleaded not guilty to charges of second degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police: Man arrested in deadly road-rage shooting in Orlando

Court is expected to be in session starting at 9 a.m.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group