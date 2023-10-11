Trial starts Wednesday for man accused of strangling his wife to death in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection is expected to begin Wednesday for the trial of an Orange County murder suspect.

Investigators accused David Tronnes of beating and strangling his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, in their Delaney Park home in 2018.

The case has faced years of delays in court over pleas and his mental state.

Initially, in 2020, the proceedings faced issues as Tronnes struggled to secure legal representation.

Later, questions arose about his mental state, with debates over whether he was competent to stand trial.

It wasn’t until January that he was finally found competent to face the charges.

Then, in March, there was a last-minute attempt by Tronnes’ attorneys to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity raised eyebrows, but the judge ruled that they had missed the filing deadline.

