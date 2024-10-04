Trial for woman accused of leaving boyfriend zipped in suitcase starts Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The jury in the trial of an Orange County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend will hear what she told deputies.

Sarah Boone’s legal team wanted to keep the comments out of her trial.

On Thursday, the judge rules against her team.

Investigators said Boom killed Jorge Torress by zipping him up in a suitcase in 2020.

Her trial starts on Monday.

Read: Woman accused of killing boyfriend in game of hide-and-seek takes the stand

Woman accused of killing boyfriend in game of hide-and-seek takes the stand Woman accused of killing boyfriend in game of hide-and-seek takes the stand (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group