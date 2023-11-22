Troopers investigate deadly crash along Narcoossee Road near St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Another deadly traffic crash investigation is underway in Osceola County.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to Narcoossee Road near Countryside Court in St. Cloud.

READ: 9 travel tips for families during holiday season

As of 5:30 a.m., FHP reported road blockage in this area.

A Channel 9 crew is near the scene of the crash, monitoring traffic conditions.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Narcoossee Road deadly crash Troopers are investigating a deadly crash along Narcoossee near St. Cloud. (WFTV news staff)

READ: Scammers stealing from family, friends after hacking your Facebook account; How to protect yourself

Eyewitness News has reached out to FHP for more details and will continue to bring you live updates on air and right here at WFTV.com.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group