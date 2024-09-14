Troopers: Overturned tractor-trailer spills sausage and sauce on Florida’s Turnpike

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled food it was carrying along Florida’s Turnpike on Friday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. in Sumter County.

FHP said a tractor-trailer transporting sausage and sauce was traveling southbound on Florida’s Turnpike near the 307 milepost, south of the junction with Interstate 75.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer suffered a tire failure, causing the driver, a 47-year-old Minnesota man, to lose control.

The tractor-trailer traveled to the shoulder, hit a guardrail, and overturned, FHP said.

Troopers said the overturned car, transporting food items, spilled upon the roadway.

FHP said the driver managed to escape the incident without injury.

All lanes had been reopened by 3 a.m. Saturday, FHP said.

