Troopers respond to deadly crash involving dump truck in Lake County

DELAND, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Lake County.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on State Road 44 and Misty Lane, west of DeLand.

Troopers said the crash involved a dump truck, a 2021 RAM 1500, and a 2024 Toyota Camry.

Read: Deputies offer $5K reward to help find man who sexually attacked 91-year-old woman

The driver inside of the RAM 1500 died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash has all lanes of SR-44 shut down in the area as troopers conducted an investigation.

Read: Police: Man crashes through fence, drives onto tarmac at Orlando International Airport

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group