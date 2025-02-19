Troopers respond to deadly crash involving large trucks in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Polk County are investigating after a deadly crash involving two large trucks.

The crash happened around 2:19 a.m. Wednesday on SR-570.

Troopers said a large truck collided with a tractor-trailer near mile marker 11.5.

The large truck burst into flames after the crash.

The driver inside of the truck died at the scene, troopers said.

The other driver was not hurt.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

