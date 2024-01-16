Troopers search for hit-and-run driver in stolen car who crashed into other vehicles

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who got into a crash with a stolen car.

It happened before 1:30 p.m. Monday on Silver Star Road near Mercy Drive.

Troopers said a Dodge Charger hit the back of a Cadillac SRX, and the side of a Chevy Equinox.

After the crash, troopers said the driver of the Charger was picked up by someone else and left the scene.

The owner of the Charger later reported their car stolen.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Crimeline.

