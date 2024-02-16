Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed person in wheelchair in Brevard County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Troopers said the crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Thursday on southbound US-1, just south of Canaveral Groves Boulevard in Brevard County.

Crash investigators said a person in a wheelchair was hit by a driver in a 2013 to 2017 Buick Enclave.

Officials said they have not been able to determine the color of the vehicle.

Troopers said the suspect’s vehicle should have damage to the front right and missing its right fog lamp molding.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2200 or Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS (8477.)

