Family of hit-and-run victim urge driver to come forward

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The 39-year-old was hit and killed while riding his motorbike on State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach.

Police said it happened sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The driver took off.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police believe his killer was behind the wheel of a 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 or Expedition. They don’t know the vehicle’s color.

“It’s the worst thing that could happen to anyone...to leave someone like that. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” said Fowler’s sister, Crystal Hogg.

Hogg said she was proud of her brother and how hard he worked to get to where he was at in life, after some struggles early on.

Read: Police release description of vehicle possibly involved in New Smyrna Beach deadly hit-and-run crash

“Devin was a beautiful young man with a lot of life. He was 39 years of age, with a lot of life left to him,” said Devin’s aunt Kim Salisbury.

Family says he was on his way home from his job -- where he worked as a mechanic -- when he was hit and killed.

“They said what Devin repaired never came back to the shop,” said Salisbury. “He was a mechanical genius.”

Read: 2 people killed after a plane crashed into a vehicle while landing on I-75 near Naples

His family has faith, one way or another, that the driver will be found. They’re asking whoever they are to take responsibility for their actions.

“They have the vehicles on camera. They will find it. Get a lawyer, turn yourself in,” said Salisbury.

Anyone who sees a vehicle with front-end damage like the one described is urged to report it.

Tipsters could receive a $5,000 dollar reward if an arrest is made.

Read: Lawyers offer free assistance Central Floridians dealing with Social Security overpayment issues

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group