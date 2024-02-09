Police release description of vehicle possibly involved in New Smyrna Beach deadly hit-and-run crash

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department on Friday released a description of a vehicle possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police were called Thursday morning to State Road 44 near Airport Road after a man was discovered unconscious in a roadside ditch.

The 39-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Read: New Smyrna Beach police seek clues in fatal hit & run crash on State Road 44

Investigators said that the man was riding a motorized bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle; the driver fled the scene.

Police estimate that the crash happened between 8:15 p.m. Wednesday and 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

They said Friday that the vehicle involved in the crash is either a Ford F-150 or Ford Expedition.

The vehicle’s color is unknown, but police said the model was produced between 2004 and 2008.

Investigators said the vehicle sustained front-end damage during the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call New Smyrna Beach police Officer Scott Riera at 386-424-7791 or to him at sriera@cityofnsb.com.

Read: Small plane crashes into vehicle while making an emergency landing on I-75

They may also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477.

Tipsters may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group