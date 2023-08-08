Troopers search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash that killed Orlando bicyclist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers said they are still searching for the vehicle involved in a crash that killed an Orlando bicyclist last month.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling east on Jetport Drive east of Benrus Street around 8 a.m. on July 26 when the driver hit a bicyclist.

Investigators said the bicyclist, a 65-year-old Orlando man, died two days late in the hospital.

Troopers said they are possibly looking for a white GMC vehicle that may be missing its front left headlight with damage to the left front bumper and fender.

Read: Daytona Beach motorcyclist dies in Volusia County crash

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group