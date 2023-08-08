Daytona Beach motorcyclist dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Daytona Beach died after a crash in DeLand on Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on International Speedway Boulevard and Old Daytona Road.

Troopers said the crash involved a Mercedes sedan and a Honda motorcycle.

What happened leading to the crash is still under investigation, but troopers said the 58-year-old motorcyclist from Daytona Beach died on the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the car was not taken to the hospital and remained on scene following the crash.

