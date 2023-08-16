Tropic update: 2 tropical waves moving through the Atlantic, moisture building in the Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic and moisture building in the Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said both areas in the eastern Atlantic may develop slowly over the next few days as they move to the west-northwest.

“Early indications are that they won’t be a threat to land, but it is early, and we will monitor closely,” Shields said.

Shields said next week extra moisture will build in the Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean, and that development in those areas is possible next week.

“We’ll keep a close eye on this, especially with the extremely warm water temperatures in the Gulf,” Shields said. “Water temperatures are running way above average, so anything that develops could feed off that warm water and intensify quickly.”

