Tropical Depression Ten forms, forecast to strengthen over the Gulf

Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

5 p.m. Update:

AL93 is now Tropical Depression Ten, forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida, somewhere between the Florida Panhandle and the Tampa area.

Previous story:

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the main disturbance we are watching is located near the Yucatan Channel, between Cancun and western Cuba, and is showing better signs of organization as of Saturday afternoon.

While it may not move much in the next day or so, some tropical advisories near the system may be issued soon.

Once the center of the system has officially formed, we’ll have a better idea of the track the system will take.

Specific impacts for our local area are impossible to nail down at this point.

Still, the system is forecast to move over the Eastern Gulf by Monday and organize further, likely as at least a named Tropical Storm, possibly even a hurricane.

Landfall possibilities include the Panhandle down to the Tampa area Tuesday or Wednesday.

Locally, we’ll be monitoring the chance of heavy rains, gusty winds, and a tornado threat, although exact impacts are impossible to nail down at this point.

