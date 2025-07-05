Tropical Depression Three is expected to become a tropical storm by the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression Three is on track to become a tropical storm and make landfall in the Carolinas later this holiday weekend.

The 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 35 mph.

The depression formed Friday evening near the southeastern US coastline.

Tropical Storm Watches continue for much of the South Carolina coastline.

The depression is expected to strengthen further and become a tropical storm on Saturday.

The system will continue to move slowly northward over the holiday weekend and will likely make landfall along the South Carolina coast early Sunday.

The most significant issues with this complex will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tropical storm force winds will be possible along the South Carolina coast. Rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected, with local amounts of 6 inches.

The system will move north, away from Florida. The complex will actually help drag dry air into the area for Sunday and early next week.

