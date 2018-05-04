Tropical disturbance brings big changes to Central Florida this weekend

An area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas will bring big changes to the weekend weather.
Heat and humidity will build in Friday, with many areas seeing highs in the upper 80s.
“Rain will begin to move in starting Saturday morning and showers and storms will be in the forecast throughout the weekend, especially on Sunday,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
As a cold front interacts with the tropical moisture, Central Florida will see at least a 60 percent chance of showers and storms on Sunday.
Heavy rainfall is also likely. Some parts of Central Florida could see more than 2 inches of rain by Sunday night.
Follow Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologists on Twitter:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}