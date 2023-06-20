Tropical Storm Bret continues to move towards Caribbean, expected to strengthen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bret continues to hold steady as it moves west towards the Caribbean.

Bret has winds around 40 mph and is moving west at 17 mph.

Bret is still forecast to briefly become a hurricane as it heads towards the Lesser Antilles.

A weakening trend is then expected as it moves into the eastern Caribbean, south of Puerto Rico.

Another tropical disturbance behind Bret is also moving west through the Atlantic Ocean.

That storm system is expected to develop this week.

It’s too early to forecast if either storm system will impact Florida.

