Tropical Storm Erin expected to strengthen into hurricane by Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin has become slightly stronger in the open Atlantic and will likely be a hurricane later this week.

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center has increased winds with Erin to 50 mph.

Gradual strengthening is in the forecast, and the system is expected to become a hurricane on Friday.

The storm is expected to continue to move westward, then slowly turn to the west-northwest Thursday night into the weekend.

Erin is likely to move near or just north of the northern Lesser Antilles this weekend.

Interests in the northern Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should continue monitor the progress of Erin.

Long-term, Erin is expected to eventually turn to the north and could impact Bermuda next week.

The forecast cone has again shifted slightly to the west but is expected to stay well to the east of Florida.

The east coast of the state will likely deal with large swells and dangerous rip currents early next week from the system.

Erin is the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and is scheduled to be the first hurricane of the season.

