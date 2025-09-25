Tropical storm Humberto strengthens; 94L likely to develop soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Humberto continued to intensify Thursday evening, while a second system is poised to become a depression in the next 48 hours.

The second system, Invest 94L, slowly continued to organize near the Dominican Republic.

This system has a high development chance and will very likely be a tropical depression by this weekend.

Right now, 94L will likely move across the Bahamas Sunday into next week and could create marine and beach impacts along the east coast of Florida.

The closest pass to Central Florida will likely be Sunday night into Monday.

94L must be monitored as it could drift further west than currently forecast.

The threat of impacts along the Carolina coast is increasing.

Humberto remains east of 94L in the open Atlantic.

The 5 pm advisory on Humberto from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 60 mph.

Humberto is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane on Friday and become a major hurricane over the weekend.

The storm is moving to the west-northwest and is expected to continue moving west-northwestward for the next several days.

Humberto is not a direct threat to land over the next 5 days.

Gabrielle now post-tropical

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Gabrielle has become post-tropical in the northeastern Atlantic and is about to impact the Azores.

The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 70 mph.

Gabrielle will move across the Azores Thursday night into Friday, where Hurricane Warnings remain in effect.

