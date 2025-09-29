Tropical Storm Imelda’s path shifts as wind advisories continue on Florida’s East Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Imelda’s path has shifted, leading to the discontinuation of tropical storm watches for the southeastern U.S. coastline.

A wind advisory is in effect for Volusia and Brevard counties from 8 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph in Volusia and Brevard counties.

Inland regions will also experience breezy conditions with gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the entire coastline, remaining in place until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Breaking waves are expected to reach 6 to 9 feet, with larger waves of 8 to 12 feet further out in the surf zone.

These conditions may lead to some beach erosion along the coastline.

In addition to the high surf, dangerous rip currents are expected, and it is recommended to stay out of the water.

