Tropical Storm Nigel expected to strengthen into a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

Tropical Storm Nigel will strengthen on Sunday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it is expected to become a hurricane by early Monday.

Nigel is not expected to impact land as it will stay in the Central Atlantic.

Large ocean swells could head our way by the end of the week.

