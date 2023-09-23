Local

Tropical Storm Philippe develops in Atlantic Ocean

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com and Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com and Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Philippe has formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon and is forecast to stay out to sea.

There’s another tropical wave behind that Channel 9 will monitor into next week.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Ophelia, still a tropical storm, is now moving over Virginia with tropical storm conditions now over the mid-Atlantic.

We are Watching for a threat of flooding from Virginia through New England.

Read: Florida suspends school choice scholarships for schools with ‘ties to Chinese Communist Party’

Locally, there are drier-than-normal weather conditions that will continue through tomorrow with a stormy pattern returning Monday into most of next week.

Even though Fall officially started on Saturday, our wet summer weather patterns will return.

Read: SpaceX set for Saturday night launch of new batch of Starlink satellites

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read