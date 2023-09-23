Tropical Storm Philippe develops in Atlantic Ocean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Philippe has formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday afternoon and is forecast to stay out to sea.

There’s another tropical wave behind that Channel 9 will monitor into next week.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Ophelia, still a tropical storm, is now moving over Virginia with tropical storm conditions now over the mid-Atlantic.

We are Watching for a threat of flooding from Virginia through New England.

Read: Florida suspends school choice scholarships for schools with ‘ties to Chinese Communist Party’

Locally, there are drier-than-normal weather conditions that will continue through tomorrow with a stormy pattern returning Monday into most of next week.

Even though Fall officially started on Saturday, our wet summer weather patterns will return.

Read: SpaceX set for Saturday night launch of new batch of Starlink satellites

Tropical Storm Philippe has formed with an early recurve out to sea forecast. Another tropical wave is behind it. pic.twitter.com/6D2uZV6OFU — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) September 23, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group