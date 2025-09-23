Formation chances increase for tropical waves in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic on Tuesday.

7:50 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center has increased the likelihood that two tropical waves will become named storms.

The wave closer to the west has increased from 50% to 60% chances, while a wave further to the east has moved from 80% to 90%.

Until they become better defined, it remains uncertain where they will eventually end up.

Even if direct impact does not happen, the storms have a strong chance of increasing coastal hazards on Florida’s East Coast.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

Hurricane Gabrielle, a powerful Category 4 storm, is moving into the open Atlantic and poses no direct threat to the U.S.

While Gabrielle will not directly impact Central Florida, residents can expect an increase in wave heights along the coast.

Hurricane Gabrielle track

Meanwhile, attention is shifting to two tropical waves in the Atlantic that could develop into storms by the end of the week.

One tropical wave shows signs of organization and is likely to develop by the end of the week.

However, this wave is expected to follow a path similar to Gabrielle, staying out at sea.

Tropical future track

The other tropical wave is closer to the Bahamas and requires more attention.

Although most models predict it will remain off the East Coast, its proximity means it could cause coastal hazards this weekend and into next week.

Tropical wave could case coastal hazards as powerful Hurricane Gabrielle stays out to sea

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group