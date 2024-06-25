Tropical wave in Eastern Caribbean has chance of organizing this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave in the Eastern Caribbean has some chance of organizing by the end of the week.

The development could happen as the wave moves into the Western Caribbean or the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said Tuesday.

“While this doesn’t impact our Central Florida forecast, it may brings heavy rains to parts of Mexico hit by the last two disturbances,” he said. “Next week, we’ll monitor future tropical waves for similar development.”

The development of any such future tropical waves would be fighting against dry Saharan dust in the atmosphere, Waldenberger said.

