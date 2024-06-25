Summer weather pattern in full effect this week; what to expect tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Abundant tropical moisture over Florida means each day will bring a risk of afternoon downpours with lightning and gusty winds.

Heavy rains may add up to 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in some spots on any given afternoon this week, certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

“Watch out for street flooding during the rains,” he said. “Today, storms will be scattered about through around sunset.”

Read: Tropical wave in Eastern Caribbean has chance of organizing this week

Afternoon storm pattern (WFTV)

For Wednesday, expect a quiet morning and a slight chance of rain during the lunch hour, Waldenberger said.

“(The evening) commute will have areas of heavy rain, which will taper after dinner,” he said.

WATCH: SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to launch GOES-U weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for changes to your forecast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Man who killed 3 women dies after shootout with Florida deputies, officials say

Orlando's forecast (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group