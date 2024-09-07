Tropical wave moving slowly into the Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are watching several tropical waves moving through the Atlantic Basin.

A tropical wave near the Yucatan Peninsula will move slowly north into the Gulf of Mexico, where it has a decent chance of developing into our next tropical system.

It currently holds 60% of development over the next seven days.

Elsewhere, an area of low pressure is developing and will likely become more defined over the next few days.

Slow topical development is possible as this low moves across the Central Atlantic early next week.

It currently holds a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

