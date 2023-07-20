Tropical wave near Africa has 20% chance of formation over next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two systems that are moving through the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Don should lose its tropical characteristics in a few days while moving northeast.

A tropical wave moving west from Africa has a 20% chance of formation over the next week.

The wave will not likely strengthen over the next few days due to lots of dry air in the vicinity.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the systems and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

