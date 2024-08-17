Tropics Update: Hurricane Ernesto brings dangerous beach conditions to the U.S. East coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ernesto’s current path is inching away from the Bermuda Islands as it passes up the Atlantic.

Channel 9 Meteorologist George Waldenberger says that as Ernesto passes through the Atlantic Ocean, beaches on the U.S. East Coast will face dangerous conditions until early next week.

After that, no other systems are expected in the next seven days, but that can change quickly this time of year as we’re less than than four weeks from the statistical peak of the season.

Evening forecast: Saturday, Aug. 17 (WFTV)

