0 Trump's path to 2020 starts in a Central Florida county that he lost in 2016

ORLANDO, Fla. - Weeks after taking office, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Central Florida, rallying supporters in Melbourne.

Two years later, the campaign is headed back to Florida, a must-win state for Trump.

“The president loves Florida,” said Randy Ross, an associate of the Trump Campaign. “I’m excited that we are doing this at such a large venue.”

The venue is the Amway Center, and the campaign is expecting a full house at the 20,000 seat arena.

TRENDING NOW:

Trump’s decision to kick off his 2020 campaign in Orlando is not by chance. He has work to do along the I-4 corridor to hold the state for his reelection.

In 2016, Trump lost the two largest counties along I-4, losing both Orange and Hillsborough. While he was able to secure the rest of the counties, he failed to break 50% in two counties he ultimately carried: Seminole and Pinellas.

Since Trump’s win in 2016, Seminole and Pinellas seem to have drifted further away, with both breaking for top-ticket Democrats in the 2018 mid-term; breaking for Gillum and Nelson over DeSantis and Scott.

Read: Trump arrives in United Kingdom for 3-day state visit

“The reality is Florida is critical to everybody, whether you are on the Democratic side or the Republican side,” says Ross.

Digging deeper into the 2016 returns also shows another possible vulnerability for Trump along the heart of I-4.

In 2016, Sen. Marco Rubio tied or outperformed Trump in every county except for Marion and Sumter. The campaign will need to reach those Rubio voters who may have split tickets or withheld their vote in 2016.

Read: Mexican tariffs: How much does your state trade with Mexico?

County Trump Clinton Orange 35.7% 60.4% Osceola 35.9% 60.9% Seminole 48.7% 47.1% Lake 60.0% 36.8% Polk 55.4% 41.3% Volusia 54.8% 41.8% Brevard 57.8% 38.0% Marion 61.7% 35.5% Sumter 68.8% 29.5% Hillsborough 44.7% 51.5% Pinellas 48.6% 47.5%

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.