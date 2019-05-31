President Donald Trump to hold rally in Orlando to announce second-term presidential run

ORLANDO, Fla. - President Donald Trump said Friday that he will announce in June his second-term presidential run during an event in Orlando.
According to Trump’s Twitter account, he will be joined June 18 by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.
Along with the tweet, Trump shared a link to get tickets to what he’s calling a “Historic Rally.”
A source with the Trump campaign told WFTV that organizers looked at several locations for the event along with the Amway Center, including the Central Florida fairground where Trump visited in 2016.
Officials said they focused more on the indoor arena over the outdoor venue due to extreme summer heat in Florida and Secret Service safety concerns.
The Addition Financial Arena at the University of Central Florida, formerly known as CFE Arena, was also considered before the campaign determined it was not large enough.
Officials with the Amway Center shared an agreement that confirmed the event has been scheduled.
I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally! Tickets: https://t.co/1krDP2oQvG— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019
