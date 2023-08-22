ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to bring heavy impacts to Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.

Haiti and the Dominican Republic could see extreme flooding and mudslides from over a foot of rain.

Franklin’s rainbands could also bring areas of flooding to Puerto Rico.

The tropics are very busy overall in the Atlantic.

TS Franklin to bring heavy impacts to Haiti and Dominican Republic, flooding to Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Harold recently formed and is forecast to move into southern Texas.

Harold will also bring some much-needed rain to areas of Texas that have been experiencing extreme drought.

There are several tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic.

Thankfully, none of these systems are expected to impact Florida.

