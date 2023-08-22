TS Franklin to bring heavy impacts to Haiti and Dominican Republic, flooding to Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to bring heavy impacts to Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Haiti and the Dominican Republic could see extreme flooding and mudslides from over a foot of rain.
Franklin’s rainbands could also bring areas of flooding to Puerto Rico.
Read: Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?
The tropics are very busy overall in the Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Harold recently formed and is forecast to move into southern Texas.
Photos: Tropical Storm Hilary impacts Southern California
Harold will also bring some much-needed rain to areas of Texas that have been experiencing extreme drought.
There are several tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic.
Read: ‘Gray Man’ ghost makes appearance before major hurricanes, legend says
Thankfully, none of these systems are expected to impact Florida.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group