TSA agent at OIA confessed to having 20-year addiction to child pornography, FBI says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old TSA agent at Orlando International Airport has been arrested and fired after officials said he admitted to downloading child pornography for years.
Agents said Curtis Fleming admitted to looking at child porn since he was 14-years-old.
"It's wrong and the people who do that might be sick themselves," said one passenger at OIA who was shown the federal complaint by Channel 9.
The FBI said it was to track the downloads from a file-sharing site called "Bittorent Roundup" and traced the IP address to a home where Fleming lived with his parents.
Fleming told agents during interrogation that his attraction to children began when he was a child and that he made several attempts to curb the behavior but digressed each time.
Agents said he told them his viewing habits continued through the day before he was arrested.
One video allegedly found in Fleming's possession depicted children as young as 3 being sexually assaulted.
Part of Fleming's pretrial release will require mental health evaluations.
Fleming faces 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted.
