TSA could stop screening at 150 airports, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Transportation Security Administration could stop screening at more than 150 airports.
The TSA is revisiting a proposal to eliminate screening at airports that operate commercial flights with no more than 60 passengers, officials said.
Currently, TSA agents screen passengers at more than 400 airports nationwide.
The proposal would end security screenings at more than 150 small and medium-sized airports.
TSA officials said they're simply resurrecting an idea they had explored in 2011.
A TSA representative wrote in an email that regulations established by the TSA do not require screening below a certain level.
But such a change would be a big shift for the transportation security administration, which was established in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
"I think it's stunning that this is even being seriously considered," CNN terrorism analyst Paul Cruickshank said.
The remaining concern is that an open aircraft would be an open target for a terrorist.
The agency said by eliminating screening at smaller airports, it could save more than $100 million a year and use that money to boost security at larger and busier airports.
Under the proposal, passengers and luggage arriving from smaller airports would still be screened before getting on connecting flights at major airports.
The change will not affect Orlando International Airport.
