TSA wants to transition some officers into working as border patrol agents

The Transportation Security Administration wants to take hundreds of workers off airport security lanes nationwide and put them on the Mexican border instead.
The TSA said it's searching for volunteers to help with what it calls a humanitarian security crisis at the border.
Related Headlines
The agency said it has no idea who those volunteers will be or what airports they'll come from.
TSA officials told Channel 9 that less than one percent of its workforce will move and that it will try to minimize any resulting impact.
Travelers are weary of the potential move.
"It's a difficult scenario because if you remove 400 TSA agents, that's going to make for longer travel times," said Heather Kirschner.
As one of the largest operations in the country, officials at the Orlando International Airport said they don't have any officers to spare.
Representative Stephanie Murphy told Channel 9 that she's worried about the potential move and will take action if OIA loses officers.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}