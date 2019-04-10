0 TSA worker claims he witnessed boss approve bomb loading a plane at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - A TSA agent has come forward after he said he watched his boss approve loading a bomb on board a plane full of passengers at Orlando International Airport.

In 2009, TSA explosives specialist David Platt said he and his supervisor came across something that looked like a bomb bound for the cargo pit on a plane full of passengers.

Blatt and his supervisor argued whether the bomb was an actual explosive device.

"The law says even replicas you can't take on board," said Attorney Clint Curtis. "But this wasn't a replica, this was an operational bomb."

The accusation comes just days after Orlando's head of TSA was sidelined over claims of retribution against former employees.

The supervisor also gave a deposition involving the alleged bomb on the same day he was replaced.

Blatt said the agency made his life miserable for trying to report the incident.

A recent lawsuit that names the TSA and Department of Homeland Security as defendants claims the incident should have been reported to the inspector general. The lawsuit goes on to claim that if Blatt would be transferred to the Orlando Sanford Airport and if he applied for mileage for having to drive there that he would be "permanently transferred."

The lawsuit goes on to document years worth of denied time off for doctor's appointments and Platt's responsibilities and stature within the TSA taken away.

It is not known what flight the alleged bomb was on or where it was headed.

