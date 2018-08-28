Turnpike closed near Kirkman Rd; Witnesses report person threatening to jump

All northbound and southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed at Kirkman road due to police activity, FDOT and FHP said.
Multiple travelers have contacted Eyewitness News to report seeing a person threatening to jump from the overpass that carries Kirkman Road over the turnpike.
Images from travelers and traffic cameras show a person clinging to the outside of a chainlink fence that is meant to keep pedestrians from climbing over the side of the overpass.
Stay with WFTV.com as we work to learn more information from law enforcement.
