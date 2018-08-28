  • Turnpike closed near Kirkman Rd; Witnesses report person threatening to jump

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    All northbound and southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed at Kirkman road due to police activity, FDOT and FHP said.

    Multiple travelers have contacted Eyewitness News to report seeing a person threatening to jump from the overpass that carries Kirkman Road over the turnpike. 

    Images from travelers and traffic cameras show a person clinging to the outside of a chainlink fence that is meant to keep pedestrians from climbing over the side of the overpass.
     

    TRENDING NOW:


    Stay with WFTV.com as we work to learn more information from law enforcement.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories