Voting Tuesday? Here's why you can't take a selfie

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday is primary day in the state of Florida, and as such, thousands of Floridians will travel to their designated polling place to cast their ballots.
Before you head to the polls, you'll want to be sure to check out our election checklist, which outlines who's running for what office, and our voter guide, which answers voters' frequently asked questions.
What you won't want to do is snap a selfie, because in Florida, it's unlawful to take photos in polling places or to photograph mailed ballots.
Here's the 2018 Florida statute that hinders your ballot selfie game:
"Any elector who, except as provided by law, allows his or her ballot to be seen by any person; takes or removes, or attempts to take or remove, any ballot from the polling place before the close of the polls; places any mark on his or her ballot by which it may be identified; endeavors to induce any elector to show how he or she voted; aids or attempts to aid any elector unlawfully; or prints or procures to be printed, or has in his or her possession, any copies of any ballot prepared to be voted is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083."
If you're looking to take home a souvenir from the polls, you'll want to stick to the "I voted!" sticker, because no selfie is worth a mug shot.
