We've got you covered: Get primary election results on WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 will have team coverage of the primary election Tuesday, and you can watch the livestream right here on WFTV.com or on Facebook Live.
The live coverage will begin at 7 p.m.
Related Headlines
You can also download WFTV’s free mobile app to watch the primary election special.
Check out WFTV’s politics section for continuous updates.
Follow Channel 9 reporter Christopher Heath on Facebook and Twitter for live updates.
Florida voters will decide three major categories: Florida governor, U.S. Senator, and U.S. House Representative. Click or tap below to go to the Election checklist:
Read: Who's running in Central Florida's big 2018 races
Helpful links:
Election season in Florida: Truth Tests, latest polls and analysis
Let your voice be heard! How to register to vote in Florida
A guide to Florida's primary election
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}