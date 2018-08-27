  • We've got you covered: Get primary election results on WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 will have team coverage of the primary election Tuesday, and you can watch the livestream right here on WFTV.com or on Facebook Live.

    The live coverage will begin at 7 p.m.

    Florida voters will decide three major categories: Florida governor, U.S. Senator, and U.S. House Representative. Click or tap below to go to the Election checklist:

