ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said two 18-year-olds have been changed with a 17-year-old’s death.

Deputies said Derrick Sharod Lafure and Ja’Corey Latrieus Lowery are both charged with first-degree murder after the death of Arthy Sony Cetoute.

Cetoute died after he was shot around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard.

Deputies said Lafure was arrested on Sept. 17, and Lowery was arrested in Greensborough, North Carolina, last Friday.

Deputies said they are working to bring Lafure back to Orlando to face charges.

