Two arrested in gas station gambling sting in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested at the Right Fuel, located at 1901 Michigan Avenue, Kissimmee, on Feb. 20, 2025, after Kissimmee Police executed a search warrant after receiving a tip from a concerned resident.

KPD seized five gambling machines, over 2.6 lbs of fentanyl, and $14,045 in cash during the search warrant.

The store’s manager, Md Jahangir Alam, was arrested for running an illegal gambling operation and selling beverages without a proper license.

Yesenia Nunez, who was present on the property, was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl after it was discovered in her possession.

