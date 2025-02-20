Local

Two arrested in gas station gambling sting in Kissimmee

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Kissimmee gas station gambling sting (WFTV)
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested at the Right Fuel, located at 1901 Michigan Avenue, Kissimmee, on Feb. 20, 2025, after Kissimmee Police executed a search warrant after receiving a tip from a concerned resident.

KPD seized five gambling machines, over 2.6 lbs of fentanyl, and $14,045 in cash during the search warrant.

The store’s manager, Md Jahangir Alam, was arrested for running an illegal gambling operation and selling beverages without a proper license.

Yesenia Nunez, who was present on the property, was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl after it was discovered in her possession.

Most Read