Two teens in custody after allegedly shooting OCSO squad car in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Two teens are in custody after Orange County deputies say they shot out the back window of a squad car in Pine Hills Sunday afternoon.
Deputies said the two boys -- one 16, the other 17 -- shot the squad car with a BB gun around 5:38 p.m. while walking by the corner of Hernandes Drive and Golf Club Parkway near Barnett Park.
No one was injured and the deputies did not return fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Initially unsure of who fired the shot, deputies searched the area on foot, officials said.
One of the teens ran into a house and then came out a short time later, deputies said.
The two suspects, who deputies have not identified, are in custody, deputies said.
Deputies did not say if the two have been arrested.
