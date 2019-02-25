LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - As Lake County firefighters investigate a string of arsons in recent weeks, two more fires were reported in Umatilla within about 30 minutes of each other.
Firefighters were called to an abandoned mobile home on State Route 19 near Bay Street Baptist Church around 4 p.m. Monday. A spokesperson for the Lake County Fire Rescue said crews quickly doused the flames.
Then at 4:26 p.m., fire crews got another call that a dumpster was on fire in the parking lot of the Save-A-Lot on Central Avenue in Umatilla, just four miles down the road from the first fire.
No one was injured in either fire. It’s too soon to know what caused the fires.
Fire officials say not far away, another fire was reported outside a Save-A-Lot on Central Ave. Officials believe a dumpster was set on fire. pic.twitter.com/InYwuCruP2— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) February 25, 2019
While fire investigators have not said Monday’s fires were intentionally set, deputies are looking for the person or people behind a string of arsons in the Umatilla area.
Seven arsons were reported over the last two weeks. In one instance, video shows a suspect breaking into a Sunoco gas station and setting the building on fire.
