5 fires set in Lake County in 48-hour span, officials investigate possible arson connection

    By: Christopher Boyce , Myrt Price

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A sleeping teenager was rescued by two passing joggers when a fire broke out at his Lake County home, neighbors said. 

    The fire is one of five that officials in Lake County are investigating that happened in the Umatilla area since Saturday.

    Officials said they believe someone intentionally set the fires. 

     

    The fire at the Wilson Parrish home appears to have left the residence a total loss. 

    A neighbor said when the fire started, a teen was inside. 

    "I just thank God that there were two joggers that went by here, because these people were gone and their 16-year-old son was inside asleep," said Charles Nield. 

    On Saltsdale Road, another structure alone with a vehicle were torched, as well. 

    There have yet to be any injuries reported in the fires. 

    The state's fire marshal will continue to investigate. 

