Two new Raising Cane’s headed to Orlando

Orlando is getting more chicken.

Chicken-centric franchise Raising Cane’s has two new locations in the works, with both plans calling for the demolition of existing restaurants on the proposed sites, according to requests filed with Orange County.

One is aimed at the TGI Friday’s in Waterford Lakes at 625 N. Alafaya Trail, proposing to replace the existing 6,695-square-foot building with a 2,981-square-foot Raising Cane’s with a drive-thru and outdoor patio seating.

