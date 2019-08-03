Two people bitten by sharks in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia Beach Safety said two people were bitten by sharks Saturday afternoon.
Capt. Mike Berard said a 20-year-old female surfer was the first victim. She was bitten by a shark on her left hand and wrist.
She was transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Berard said.
Moments later, a 21-year-old male surfer from Crystal Beach walked up to the units on the scene and showed a shark bite to his right foot.
Berard said he was treated on the scene with bandages and refused transport.
No other details have been made available about the sharks in question.
