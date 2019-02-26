Two teens arrested after early morning burglary in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Two teens are accused of burglarizing businesses in a Casselberry shopping plaza and breaking into a woman’s home while trying to evade deputies early Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Primo Harris and Joseph Dacosta are facing burglary charges after the teens pulled into the shopping plaza at 7800 U.S. 17-92, burglarized Rey’s Cuban Café and attempted to rob a Winn Dixie liquor store, deputies said.
Surveillance video from inside Rey’s Cuban Café shows Harris breaking the glass and entering the restaurant around 3 a.m., deputies said.
As Harris burglarized the café, Dacosta tried to break into the Winn Dixie liquor store nearby, deputies said.
A deputy who was doing a routine patrol in the area saw the two teens and ordered them to stop, prompting them to flee in a black Lincoln Town and Country minivan that was reported stolen out of Lake County, deputies said.
Deputies caught up with the two teens on the back porch of a vacant Fern Creek home near the intersection of Meadowood Blvd and Winter Green Blvd, deputies said.
The teens fled the vacant home and kicked in the front door to a home with a woman inside before deputies apprehended them with the help of a K9 unit, deputies said.
