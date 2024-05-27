UCF back in NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. — The UCF baseball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The Knights will make the trip to Florida State University this weekend for the Tallahassee Regional.

The Knights were one of the last four teams to make the field of 64. UCF beat Cincinnati and No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State in their Big 12 Tournament debut last week. Those two wins likely solidified their spot in the field.

Earned the right to see our name up there 🫡 pic.twitter.com/vtwJD56D8K — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) May 27, 2024

UCF is the No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and will open play Friday at 6:00 against No. 2 Alabama. The host and No. 8 national seed Florida State will battle the ASUN champs Stetson in the first game of the regional.

The NCAA Tournament bid marks UCF’s 13th Regional appearance in program history. The Knights will play in the Tallahassee Regional for the ninth time.

Playing in June = The Standard ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/H7lWgH1e7b — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) May 27, 2024

