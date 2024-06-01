UCF baseball wins first NCAA Tournament game since 2012

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The UCF baseball team beat Alabama 8-7 Friday night in the Tallahassee Regional to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2012.

In their debut Big 12 season, first-year head coach Rich Wallace has the Knights back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.

With Friday’s massive win, UCF will battle No. 8 national seed and the host Florida State in the winner’s bracket game Saturday at 5:00. Stetson will face Alabama in an elimination game Saturday at 12:00 with the loser going home.

There were eight lead changes Friday in UCF’s 8-7 win. The final lead change happened in the top of the ninth with an Andrew Sundean pinch-hit RBI.

